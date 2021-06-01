The UK could see record temperatures for the second day in a row on Tuesday after the mercury hit 25C for the warmest day of the year so far on bank holiday Monday.

Sunseekers were out in force over the Bank Holiday weekend and here in Wales, spots such as the beach at Barry Island, and Pen-y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons, were very busy.

A temperature of 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland on Monday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

This surpassed the previous high for 2021, set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London when the temperature reached 24.5C.

Monday’s maximum temperature of 25.1C was later recorded in Kinlochewe, Scotland, as Britons enjoyed the long weekend and newly restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Lots of fine, sunny weather around – if anything, temperatures up a degree or so on Monday.”

Areas in the Midlands, western England, north and west Wales and western parts of Scotland could see highs of 26C on Tuesday, with the possibility of 27C in one or two spots.

When enjoying the sun, it’s important to stay safe as sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer - but if it’s already too late and the damage has been done, there are ways you can treat your sunburn at home.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends the following advice.

Cool your skin down

You should act fast to cool the sunburn down as your very first step. Cool your skin using a cold compress - you can use ice to make ice water for a cold compress, but don’t apply ice directly to the burnt skin.

Alternatively, you can take a cool shower or bath, but not for too long as this can be quite drying. You should also avoid harsh soaps, which might irritate your skin even more.

Moisturise

While your skin is damp, moisturise using a gentle moisturising lotion - but make sure it’s not petroleum or oil based, as this can trap in the heat and make your burn worse.

Continue to moisturise to keep burn or peeling skin hydrated over the next few days.

Reduce inflammation

To tackle pain or inflammation, you should take a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), such as ibuprofen.

You can also use an over the counter one per cent cortisone cream as directed for a few days to help with the redness and swelling. Aloe vera can also help to soothe mild burns.

Stay hydrated

Burns draw fluids to the skin’s surface, and away from the rest of the body, meaning you can become dehydrated. It’s important to stay hydrated whilst your skin heals by drinking extra liquids, such as water and sports drinks that help replenish electrolytes.

Keep out of the sun

You should take extra care not to expose sunburned skin to sunlight until the skin has fully healed.

Avoid all sunlight, including through windows, and cover up the affected area until the skin has healed.

What should I avoid doing?





The NHS says:

Do not use petroleum jelly on sunburned skin

Do not put ice or ice packs on sunburned skin

Do not pop any blisters

Do not scratch or try to remove peeling skin

Do not wear tight fitting clothes over sunburned skin

How can I stop from getting sunburned?





To help protect your skin from getting burnt, you should use sunscreen. When buying sunscreen, make sure that the label has a sun protection factor (SPF) or at least 30 to protect against UVB, and at least a four star UVA protection.

If you already have sunscreen at home, make sure that it hasn’t expired - most sunscreens have a shelf life of two to three years.

Most people do not use enough sunscreen - as a guide, adults should aim to use around two teaspoons of sunscreen if you’re just covering your head, arms and neck, and around two tablespoons of sunscreen if you’re covering your entire body.

If sunscreen is applied too thinly, the amount of protection it offers is reduced.

You shouldn’t rely on sunscreen alone to protect yourself - the NHS also recommends spending time in the shade between 11am and 3pm and covering up with suitable clothing, like a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved top.

How long does it take sunburn to heal?





According to the NHS, the skin will usually start to flake and peel after a few days, and will generally be fully healed within seven days.

You should see your GP or call NHS 111 if any of the following occur: