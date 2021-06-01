A CYCLIST is in hospital following a crash in Monmouthshire yesterday.
The 58-year-old woman was in a collision involving her bicycle and a car on the A40, near Mitchel Troy.
Both police and paramedics attended the scene, and the woman was taken to the University Hospital for Wales in Cardiff with head injuries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, which happened shortly before 7am yesterday, Monday May 31.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision between a bicycle and car on the A40 near Mitchel Troy at around 6.40am.
“Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to the University Hospital for Wales in Cardiff after sustaining a head injury.
“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100189770.
"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
