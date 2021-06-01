NO coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Wales for five days - but there have been 94 new cases confirmed for the past two days, including eight in Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 27, the latest available - is eight per 100,000 people, which is the lowest since last summer.

And at 5.6 cases per 100,000, the rate in Gwent, also for the week to May 27, is the lowest in the area since last summer.

Rolling weekly case rates in all five council areas in Gwent, to May 27, are below 10 per 100,000, and 18 of Wales' 22 council areas have rates below that level for the same week.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 212,796, including 41,812 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

A little over 5,800 people in Wales have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the past two days, taking the total to 2,147,274. And more than 6,400 people have had their second dose in the past two days, meaning 1,118,396 people in Wales have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Caerphilly (3.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, to May 27, and the fifth lowest in Wales. Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen (4.3) has the joint sixth rate in Wales.

Monmouthshire (9.5 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, to May 27, and Newport (6.5 per 100,00) has the 11th highest rate.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 27 is 0.9 per cent. Monmouthshire (one per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases during the past two days in Wales are:

Cardiff - 15

Conwy - nine

Denbighshire - seven

Wrexham - seven

Swansea - six

Newport - five

Pembrokeshire - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Flintshire - three

Gwynedd - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Ceredigion - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Monmouthshire - two

Bridgend - two

Torfaen - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Powys - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Caerphilly - none

Anglesey - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 14

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.