A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS JOHNSON, 28, of Swallow Drive, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DENISE ANSELL, 37, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to two offences under the Malicious Communications Act.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

SIAN REYNISH, 37, from Caldicot, was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone,

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELIZABETH DOWDESWELL, 30, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMES CHRISTOPHER POWER, 28, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

ADAM MICHAEL LEWIS, 26, of Upland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE FOX PARTRIDGE, 32, of Penhow, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone,

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DAVID RUSSELL JONES, aged 55, of Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE ROSE, 36, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK WHITE, 35, of Pembroke Terrace, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES ASHLEY GIBBONS, 44, of Pine Grove, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA CLAIRE JONES, 51, of Church Road, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a an Junction 24 westbound.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.