WALES fans travelling to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the group stages of Uefa Euro 2020 will not have to quarantine upon arrival, according the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The AFFA have announced that all home nation fans travelling to Azerbaijan's host fixtures will be exempt from quarantine upon arrival.

As part of a multi-nation format devised by UEFA to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, Baku is hosting four games: Wales vs Switzerland (Saturday, June 12, 15:00), Turkey vs Wales (Wednesday, June 16 ,18:00), Switzerland vs Turkey (Sunday, June 20, 18:00) and Quarter Final 3 (Saturday, July 3, 18:00).

Ticketholders from Turkey, Switzerland and the UK, plus the quarter-finalist countries, will be able to obtain a visa either upon arrival at Baku airport or on Azerbaijan’s online e-visa platform.

Standard visas are available online within three business days but if necessary, an urgent visa can be obtained in three to five hours. All fans are urged to comply with their respective national travel guidelines.

The person must also submit a match ticket at the state borders while entering Azerbaijan.

Upon presenting their ticket at the border and proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (not older than 48 hours), fans will be granted a quarantine exemption and can move around the country freely. No further tests will be required to attend the stadium on match days.

Azerbaijan currently has a low rate of Covid-19 infections, with cases haven fallen 75 per cent from the peak of the pandemic and a robust vaccination programme underway.

The stadium will be at 50 per cent capacity to aid social distancing and the decision has been taken not to create fan zones in order to prevent crowds gathering in close proximity.

Elkhan Mammadov, Executive Vice President, AFFA, said: “We are excited to welcome fans from the nations involved in our Euro 2020 host fixtures and have made a sensible plan to ensure those who wish to come can enjoy Baku, confident of a safe experience in our wonderful city.

"Baku has been gearing up for months for this once in-a-lifetime showcase and I know everybody involved is committed to ensuring this a truly unforgettable celebration of football.

"We look forward to fans joining these celebrations in the coming weeks.”