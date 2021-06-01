DOMINO'S is looking for 5,000 new staff members as those who worked for the chain during lockdown go back to their pre-Covid roles.

Hairdressers, students and taxi drivers who worked at Domino’s when their businesses were closed during the pandemic are abandoning the pizza chain to go back to their old roles, freeing up thousands of jobs.

Domino’s took on just over 8,000 workers throughout 2020, it said, including hairdressers, taxi drivers and event managers were unable to work their usual jobs when many sectors of the economy were forced to close.

The business said it is looking to hire around 5,000 people as these temporary staff members call time on their lives as pizza chefs or delivery drivers.

Demand is not slowing down, despite the economy reopening, Domino’s said on Tuesday.

But as the UK gradually emerges from lockdown, the chain’s recruits are going back to their former roles and it is now looking for staff to work in its 1,100 branches across the country.

It follows reports of a staffing crisis within hospitality venues, with places struggling to fill thousands of jobs.

Kickstart scheme

Domino’s is also taking part in the government’s Kickstart scheme to offer thousands of work placements for young people in England, Scotland and Wales.

Those recruited through the scheme receive training while they work and can then apply for permanent roles at the end of a six-month contract.

Operations director Nicola Frampton said: "I'm proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough," she said.

"But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we're now looking for 5,000 new recruits."

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses are warning that they are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as they are hit with an influx of bookings due to lockdown restrictions being eased.

UK Hospitality said last week there was a gap of around 188,000 employees, including chefs and front-of-house staff. It cited uncertainty about the industry’s future stability and Brexit as the main reasons for the shortage.