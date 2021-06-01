SCHOOL holiday traffic is causing chaos on the main road past Monmouth.
The A40 is heavily congested near the Wye Bridge as people look to get away for the holidays.
Eastbound traffic is queuing back from the traffic lights at the bridge junction to beyond the Gibraltar Tunnels.
And westbound, from England, the queue is approaching two miles long, back beyond the Dixton roundabout.
The AA is reporting delays of more than 20 minutes, with an average speed through the affected area of just five miles per hour.
People looking to avoid the area by taking a shortcut through the town will have no luck, as this is also increasingly congested.