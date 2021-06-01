A MAN in his 20s is being sought after a reported indecent exposure in Ebbw Vale.

It happened in near Bethcar Street and Eureka Place at 4pm on Tuesday May 25.

A 75-year-old woman was walking in the area when the man exposed himself to her.

Gwent Police are appealing for information relating to the incident and the man.

He is described as white, in his twenties, of slim build and around 5ft 10in tall.

He has a shaved head, was clean shaven, and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through its social media pages.