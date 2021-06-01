AN area of Caerphilly was cordoned off for a few hours this morning – after a device was found in a shed.
Gwent Police received a call at 10.40am after a “historic device” was found in a garden shed in the Conway Court area of Cefn Fforest.
MORE NEWS:
- Cyclist in hospital with head injuries after crash with car in Monmouthshire
- Complacency warning as burglaries fall in Wales in lockdown
- Man with indecent images of children and animals and drug drivers in court
A police cordon was put in place for 100m around the area, with homes evacuated and the device – which looked to be a hand grenade – was examined by the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) who found it to be deactivated.
It has now been taken away from the scene and the cordon has been lifted.