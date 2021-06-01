THE M4 will be closed westbound overnight in parts of Newport for the rest of the week.
The closure is due to roadworks on the motorway, westbound from junction 24 (Coldra) to junction 28 (Tredegar Park).
The first closure is tonight, from 8pm, until 6am tomorrow - and these times will apply for the following three nights, the final closure lasting until 6am next Saturday, June 5.