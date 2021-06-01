PEOPLE from EU countries who are wishing to remain in the UK have less than a month to file their application to the settlement scheme.

If you are an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen and want to continue to stay in the UK to work or study and have access to free healthcare and benefits, the application for the EU settlement scheme must be completed by June 30.

Who should apply?

If you match any on the below list then you should make sure your application is done:

• EU, EEA (EU countries and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) or Swiss citizen

• You’re not a citizen of the above but your family member is.

• If you were born in the UK but not a British citizen.

• Have a UK ‘permanent residence document’

• Are a family member of an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen who does not need to apply.

• Are an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen with a British citizen family member.

If you have children, they need to be applied for separately.

If your EU, EEA or Swiss relative started living in the UK before December 31, 2020, you can apply to the EU settlement scheme either outside of the UK or come to the UK on an EU Settlement Scheme family permit and apply once arrived.

You may be able to apply if:

• You used to have an EU, EEA or Swiss family member living in the UK (but you’ve separated, they’ve died, or the family relationship has broken down)

• You’re the family member of a British citizen and you lived outside the UK in an EEA country together.

• You’re the family member of a British citizen who also has EU, EEA, or Swiss citizenship who lived in the UK as an EU, EEA, or Swiss citizen before getting British citizenship.

• You have a family member who is an eligible person of Northern Ireland.

• You’re the primary carer of a British, EU, EEA or Swiss citizen

• You’re the child of an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen who used to live and work in the UK, or the child’s primary carer.

• You’re the family member of a ‘frontier worker’

Who cannot apply:

• If you arrived in the UK after December 31, 2020 who is on a Standard Visitor visa, Permitted Paid Engagement visa, Parent of a Child Student visa or Transit visa or if you came through an e-passport gate or without a visa.

• You cannot apply if you’re in the UK on a Marriage Visitor visa, unless you’re applying after you have married or entered into a civil partnership with the EU, EEA or Swiss person you’re joining.

Who does not need to apply?

You do not need to apply if you have:

• Indefinite leave to enter the UK

• Indefinite leave to remain in the UK

• Irish citizenship (including British and Irish ‘dual citizenship’)

• Anyone with a British citizenship

• EU, EEA or Swiss citizen and moved to UK before it joined the EU – unless you do not have indefinite leave to remain. This can be found via a stamp in your passport or a letter from the Home Office.

• If you work in the UK but do not live here - called a ‘frontier worker’

• Exempt from immigration control e.g., a foreign diplomat posted in the UK or a member of NATO. If this exemption is removed you will need to apply to the EU settlement scheme within 90 days, this includes after the deadline of June 30 – as long as you were living in the UK by December 31, 2020.

You can find out more and make your application here: https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/applying-for-settled-status