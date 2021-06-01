ROSS Kemp has teased at a return to EastEnders on Good Morning Britain today.

Kemp, who plays Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap has not appeared in Albert Square since 2016 when a brief appearance coincided with Barbara Windsor’s final scenes as Peggy Mitchell.

Ross Kemp appeared on Tuesday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain to talk about his Cheers for Volunteers campaign among other things.

The actor and television presenter has partnered with the Together Coalition and Royal Voluntary Service charities to honour volunteers.

He appeared via video link opposite hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh before attention quickly turned to a return to acting.

Adil, who has also acted alongside his presenting roles, praised Kemp’s documentaries, particularly his latest work surrounding Covid-19.

He said: "Absolutely brilliant. Ross, it is brilliant. Well done for leading this. It needed somebody like you to lead this and remind us all.

"Listen, it has been amazing watching your career - fantastic documentaries, and I have to mention the Covid documentary which I thought was brilliant. The access you got in hospital was just fantastic.

"I want to ask you though... in my career, I have done a bit of presenting and a bit of acting. But I haven't seen you act for a while?

"Have you put that on the back burner? Or are you looking at scripts? Could we see you on our screen acting again very soon?"

Ross replied: "What I will say is that I have a mortgage to pay just like everybody else... so whatever comes my way!"

Adil continued: "So you could be back on Albert Square? If it is the right script and the right role, who knows?"

"Who knows? That is not my decision - that is somebody else's," said Ross.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1.