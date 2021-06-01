A NEW act has been announced for rock band Feeder’s Newport homecoming concert this summer.

As previously reported, Feeder will be rocking out at Newport’s Tredegar Park on Friday July 9, supported by a range of special guests.

The latest addition to the bill is Craig Charles, who will be bringing his legendary Funk & Soul Club party to the stage.

The Craig Charles Funk And Soul Club has been broadcasting on BBC 6 Music with a primetime Saturday night slot for a decade.

And Charles is a commanding figure and DJ in the UK funk and soul scene.

Event organiser, Mark Hopkins, said: “We’re delighted that this will be one of the first major outdoor events in Wales and we wanted to make the party even bigger.

“Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club does exactly that, big tunes to get everyone moving.

"The show was originally going to be extra special with Feeder playing a hometown show, and it’s going to be even more special with this now being one of the first live outdoor events in Wales.”

Headlining the concert will be Feeder - who formed in Newport back in 1994 - and previously announced special guests are: The Magic Gang, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, and Tom Auton & the Bottle Breakers

Tickets are on sale now from www.newport-events.com