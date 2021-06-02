THE family of a Chepstow teenager who was killed in a collision last year, have organised an event to keep his memory alive.

Nathaniel Smith, 17, known as Nate, was killed in a collision on the Chepstow Link Road (A466) on June 4 2020.

A year on, Nathaniel’s family remains “heartbroken”, but are determined to keep his memory alive.

On Saturday June 12, two football matches have been arranged at Thornwell FC in the town, to raise “as much money as we can” in his memory.

The matches will involve members of Nathaniel’s family and will be played in aid of Young Minds, a mental health charity helping young people across the country - and they ask that “as many friends, family and anyone else who would like to support us, turn up on the day and help support this fantastic charity”.

They said the event will serve as a way to remember “such a funny, kind, football-loving, cheeky young lad”.

The family is appealing to local businesses to donate items to be raffled in aid of the charity.

“All donations large or small will be gratefully received,” they said.

The Nathaniel Smith Memorial Football Matches will kick off at midday on June 12.

Donations can be made in person on the day, or via Facebook, by getting in touch with Amber Powell.

Young Minds’ mission is “to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what”.

To find out more, visit youngminds.org.uk