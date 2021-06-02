A COMPANY related to the owners of Nutella, Thorntons and Ferrero Rocher has reached an agreement to buy Burton’s Biscuit Company, which has a factory in Cwmbran.
CTH has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Burton’s from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.
The new Burton's owners is a Belgian holding company related to the Ferrero Group, the Italian chocolatiers who also produce Kinder Surprise and Tic Tacs.
As part of the deal, CTH will take over the six production facilities in United Kingdom, which are based in Llantarnam, Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston and Isle of Arran.
Burton’s employs around 2,000 people across the six manufacturing locations and generated sales of more than £275 million during the last 12 months.
It produces well-known biscuits including Maryland Cookies, Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels, Paterson’s and Thomas Fudge’s.
Burton’s has been baking biscuits in the UK since 1935 and opened its Llantarnam factory in 1939.
Following this deal, the Ferrero-related company will look to expand what is on offer from its sweet biscuits range, adding to previous acquisitions of Fox’s, Biscuits Delacre and Kelsen Group.
Ontario Teachers’ bought Burton’s in 2013.