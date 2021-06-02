SEVERN area rescue crews were kept busy this bank holiday, responding to no fewer than six callouts.

After a quiet Saturday their work began in earnest on Sunday morning, organising and then providing safety cover for the inaugural Wild Wye SwimRun - an amphibious endurance event held in land and water near Chepstow (including a 100m river crossing).

"We had five boats, and SRT (Swift Water and Flood Rescue Technician) Teams on both banks providing safety cover, in a great multi-station effort," said a Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) spokesperson.

"We had great feedback from the runners and it was all over by 13.30."

Then, just after 4pm, the Beachley crew were called out again, this time to assist with a fallen climber at Shorncliff, near Tintern.

Their work was not over yet, however, as the Beachley team were then called to a request from Gloucestershire Constabulary at 1am on Monday morning, to assist other crews in the search for a missing woman, who was found by police.

Later, at 5.30pm, the Beachley team were called out once more - this time to assist in Newport.

And they were scrambled to the Monmouth area, where Gwent Police were concerned for a missing child.

However, the girl was reported safe at around 6pm and crews were stood down.

Then, shortly before 9pm, SARA Beachley and Sharpness were called to reports of missing kayakers near Lydney, by the coastguard.

The kayakers were located safe after just 20 minutes.

The last job of the night for the Beachley crew came at 9.30pm, when they were again called to Monmouth to assist the Newport crew.

This time the report was of a body in the water.

Along with the fire service, this was investigated but concluded to be a false alarm with good intent.

The crew was stood down at 10pm.

"What a weekend," said a SARA spokesperson.

"One ambitious fundraising event followed by six callouts in under 36 hours.

"All this by our amazing volunteers, who not only give up their own time but fundraise for all the equipment, insurance, fuel and other costs that these callouts entail.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support of the community.

"If you are able to make a contribution, please donate here, visit sara-rescue.org.uk/donate"