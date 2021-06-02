LOOSE Woman star Denise Welch has publicly slammed Piers Morgan, branding him a “disgrace” on social media.

The criticism comes in the wake of Piers’ comments surrounding tennis star Naomi Osaka following her withdrawal from the French Open this week.

Osaka was the subject of a strong joint statement from the slams on Sunday threatening the world number two with disqualification and a ban from future tournaments if she did not reverse her decision not to fulfil her media commitments.

She announced her withdrawal on Monday, revealing her struggles with depression, and another statement from the slams on Tuesday took a very different tone.

Piers Morgan, who quit Good Morning Britain in March after his criticism of Meghan Markle, made the tennis star the subject of his latest Daily Mail column where he branded Naomi Osaka of exploiting mental health to avoid media criticism.

The article carried the headline, "Narcissistic Naomi's cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan and Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it."

Former soap actress Denise shared the article to her 260k Instagram followers to express her outrage.

She said: "Piers Morgan publicly berating a brilliant young woman for prioritising her mental health AGAIN!!!

"Naomi Osaka has bravely withdrawn from the French Open after admitting to crippling depression since 2018 and that fear of talking to press until the end of the competition can bring on her anxiety.

"Anyone who has suffered depression and anxiety knows that life becomes unbearable and you will do anything to stop the pain.

"Piers also proves why so many people suffer in silence because of fear of being called ‘an arrogant narcissistic spoiled brat’. This man is a f****** disgrace."