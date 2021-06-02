NANDO'S has launched the #NanGo’s free campaign to help young people reconnect with their elderly loved ones and scran with nan as lockdown restrictions ease.

The campaign will allow all over-65s to dine 50% off at Nando’s from the 7- 9 of June and catch up with family over a PERi-PERi feast.

With restrictions easing, and in a bid to reconnect young people with their much-missed grandparents or elderly friends Nando’s has announced the arrival of its most generous offer yet with 50% off the total bill, across all UK restaurants from the 7th- 9thth of June.

So rather than having to feast of Grandma’s Brussel sprouts Nando’s is bringing the generations back together, with family and friends finally being able to reunite around a restaurant table once again.

The NanGo’s free campaign comes as a result of the loosening of lockdown measures across the UK, and aims to get you back to a life full of flavour – helping to bridge the gap between older people, most affected by the effects of 2020, and their younger counterparts.

The campaign runs alongside Nando’s wider community-led food donation programme, No Chuckin’ Our Chicken, which has seen over 600,000 meals donated, via various food charities across the UK since its inception.

Many of these charities serve food to elderly people across the UK who aren’t lucky enough to have families to treat them.

With this in mind Nando’s will be collecting donations for City Harvest and the Xcess Network throughout the #NanGo’s promotion until the end of June to help raise funds to feed vulnerable elderly people across the UK.

Customers will be encouraged to donate 25p (enough for one meal donation) via the new Nando’s pay at table app.

The #NanGo’s free promotion will allow all over-65s to join their young relatives in feasting over a meal of PERi-PERi, with 50% off the bill (capped at £20), anytime between 7th-9th June.

For more information on the promotion, and Nando’s wider community-led work, visit the Nando’s website.