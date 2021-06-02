A TRAVEL firm has created a series of images to show what some of the country's most popular tourist spots would look like if bees were to go extinct.

Bees are an essential part of our ecosystem, and with that in mind Parkdean Resorts have created these "shocking" images - including Wales' Snowdonia national park.

Bee species are in decline, on average the UK has lost 11 species of bee and hoverfly between 1980 and 2013, and therefore the British countryside is at risk.

Parkdean Resorts say that if this decline continues, "it would have a devastating effect on not only our surroundings but our diets and well-being as we would lose popular supermarket items such as potatoes, and almonds".

Here is how the British beauty spots would look without bees:

Snowdonia, Wales

This famous Welsh National Park is home to the highest mountain in England and Wales.

According to Parkdean's image, it has become dark and desert-like in a world without bees.

With a lack of pollinators, "the once breathtaking landscape becomes gloomy and dismal".

The Eden Project, Cornwall

The Eden Project in Cornwall is a popular UK tourist attraction, appealing to visitors from all over the world.

"The photo shows that the Eden Project would no longer exude the vibrancy that it is so famous for," say Parkdean.

Seven Sisters, East Sussex

These before and after images paint very different pictures.

Once a popular walking destination has now become "a no-go area".

In a world without bees Parkdean say the Seven Sisters "would lose the stunning green landscape and the once glistening water would become murky and uninviting".

Windermere, Lake District

The Lake District is home to the longest natural lake in England, making it one of the UK’s most popular tourist spots.

"However, this image of what Windermere would look like in a world without bees paints a chilling post-apocalyptic scene," say Parkdean.

Cairngorms, Scotland

In a world without bees, the "magical Cairngorms landscape becomes derelict and bleak, and would almost certainly no longer be a well-known UK beauty spot".

Parkdean say the wildlife and vegetation "would become hugely at risk without our beloved bees to pollinate".

Nicky O’Malley, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the RSPB, said: “Many of our bee species are declining globally. We can really help them by providing nectar-rich plants for them. Plants like crocus and hellebores provide a great source of food for those bees who emerge early in the colder months, while plants like borage and rosemary provide bees with food throughout the summer.

"By making our gardens, balconies and window sills into bee-friendly spots, as well as beautiful places for us, we can really help these important pollinators.”

