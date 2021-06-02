EIGHTY-three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed today, as Wales entered its sixth day in a row without a Covid death.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 28, the latest available - is 7.7 per 100,000 people, which is the lowest since last summer.

And the Gwent rate to the same date - at 5.2 cases per 100,000 - is also the lowest in this area since last summer.

Rolling weekly case rates in all five council areas in Gwent, to May 28, are once again below 10 per 100,000.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 212,879, including 41,821 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

Vaccination figures for first and second doses given yesterday, have not yet been updated by Public Health Wales.

Caerphilly (2.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, to May 28, and the fourth lowest in Wales. Blaenau Gwent has the fifth lowest rate in Wales, and Torfaen (4.3) the seventh lowest rate.

Monmouthshire (8.5 per 100,000) has the eighth highest rate in Wales, to May 28, and Newport (8.4) has the ninth highest rate.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 28 is 18.8 per 100,000, in Conwy. The lowest rate to that date is 1.4, in Anglesey.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 28 is 0.9 per cent. Monmouthshire and Newport (0.9 per cent) have the highest test positivity rates in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 13

Conwy - 10

Flintshire - 10

Neath Port Talbot - five

Swansea - five

Monmouthshire - four

Newport - three

Denbighshire - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Bridgend - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Caerphilly - one

Gwynedd - one

Wrexham - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Powys - one

Torfaen - none

Anglesey - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 13

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.