It is a huge privilege to have been re-elected as the Member of the Senedd for Torfaen. I want to thank everyone who voted for me, and for placing your faith and trust in me to represent you for the next five years.

Representing Torfaen in the Senedd is the honour of my life.

I look forward to continuing to champion everyone in Torfaen in the next Senedd term but particularly young people because they have been hugely impacted by the pandemic. Thank you.

This has been a difficult year for everyone, and, like other areas of our life, the election was unusual but the results, which saw the Labour Party win half of the seats in the Senedd, equalling our best ever achievement, was a show of support for Mark Drakeford and his government’s calm, evidence-led approach.

I was joined by Mark in the closing days of the campaign and it was lovely to see people come out of their homes to thank him for keeping the people of Wales – and Torfaen – safe.

I also want to highlight how proud I am that 17 MSs from Welsh Labour’s 30-strong team are women, and almost two thirds of the new Welsh Government is female.

Representation in politics matters and I hope this helps inspire the next generation of Welsh female politicians.

I am honoured to be one of those women in government. Following the election, I was asked by the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, to take on the role of Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

This is a huge privilege for me and a portfolio in which I am passionate to see continued improvement.

My record as a Member of the Senedd clearly illustrates my commitment to these areas, a commitment I will take into government with me.

As ever, I am here to represent everyone who lives in the Torfaen constituency, whether you voted for me or not.

If there is an issue, I can help you with, please get in touch with me via email at: lynne.neagle@senedd.wales or by ringing my constituency office on 01495 740022.