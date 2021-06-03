HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Christopher Puckett, of Silurian Hotel, Newport. is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol (including off sales) from Monday to Sunday midnight to 23.59pm; recorded music Monday to Thursday 10am to midnight; Friday to Sunday 10am to 12.30am; late night refreshment Monday to Sunday 11pm to 5am.

* The Welsh Government is to temporarily ban vehicles weighing more than 44 tonnes on a stretch of the M4 between Junction 25A and Junction 28 so that structural work can be carried out on the Ebbw River Bridge. The order came into effect on May 29 and will run for a maximum of 18 months.

Alternative routes:

The length of the eastbound carriageway of the M4 which extends from the physical of the eastbound exit slip road at Junction 28 to the physical nosing of the eastbound entry slip road at Junction 27, including the eastbound entry sliproad at Junction 28. The alternative route is via the A48 eastbound to re-join the M4 eastbound at Junction 24.

The length of the westbound carriageway of the M4 which extends from the physical nosing of the westbound exit slip road at Junction 25A to the physical nosing of the westbound entry slip road at Junction 28. Or alternatively from the Junction 25A proceed eastbound to Junction 24 to follow the diversion route described above.

The entire length of the westbound entry slip road from its junction with the main circulatory carriageway of Junction 26 to its junctions with the main westbound carriageway. The alternative route is via the M4 eastbound to Junction 24 to follow the diversion route described above.

The entire length of the westbound entry slip road from its junction with the main circulatory carriageway of Junction 27 to its junction with the main westbound carriageway, The alternative route is via the M4 eastbound to Junction 24 to follow the diversion route described above.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from proceeding along Druidstone Road from its junction of Tyr Winch Road to its junction with Tyla Lane. The alternative route is via Coal Pit Lane - A48 Newport Road - Wern Fawr Lane - Tyr Winch Road. This is for gas mains replacement work to take place. The order will come into force on June 7, 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by August 9, 2021. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Emergency vehicle access will be not be available and the alternative routes should be followed

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from proceeding along Millbrook Lane outside Reservoir House for a length of 300 metres, in both directions. The alternative route will be via Trostry Lane and Usk Road. The reason for making the order is to allow works to be carried out. It will be operative from June 7, 2021 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by August 9, 2021. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and emergency vehicle access will be made quickly available. Access will be available for residents at all times.

* Granville-West Chivers & Morgan Solicitors, Risca, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Sonia Jones (deceased), formerly of 41 Channel view, Risca, who died on January 3, 2021.

* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Harold Henry Charles Larkin (deceased), formerly of 42 Marshfield Street, Newport, who cied on March 10, 2021.

* Everett Tomlin Lloyd and Pratt, of Newport, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Ronald Bernard Williams (deceased), formerly of Ty Bryn, Gwehelog, near Usk, who died on December 15, 2019.

* The Welsh Government is to temporarily close the A4042 between Little Mill and the Hardwick Roundabout near Abergavenny, so that work on or near the road can be done. The order will be in force and operate intermittently from 8pm to 6am from June 4, 2021 to June 7, 2021.

Alternative routes

For traffic travelling north on the A4042 from the southern end of the closure - via the southbound A4042 to join the M4 at Junction 25a, proceed eastbound to Junction 24 and northbound on the A449 to Raglan and then westbound on the A40 to Abergavenny.

The alternative route for non-motorway traffic at Junction 25a will be to continue southbound on the A4042 to Usk Way and then join the A48 SDR eastbound to Junction 24 and then follow the main diversion route.

Visa versa for southbound vehicles wishing to join the A4042 at the northern end of the closure.

Abnormal loads will follow the alternative route as above.

Access for local traffic will be maintained and signed along the A4042 up to the points of closure.

* Hugh James Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Terence George Lowe,(deceased), formerly of 31 Heather Road, Newport, who died on March 10, 2019.

* Granville-West Chivers and Morgan, Risca, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Brenda Doreen Lyons (deceased), formerly of 6 Fernleigh Road, Caldicot, who died on October 18, 2020.

* The Welsh Government is to temporarily ban traffic from the Coldra interchange

to the Wales/England border in Monmouthshire so that work can be carried out on or near the A449 and A40 trunk roads.

The order will:

Prohibit all vehicles, other than emergency or works vehicles, from using the roads and impose a 50mph, 40mph or 10mph speed limit on the length of the A40/A440. The 10mph limit will operate during convoy working and no overtaking will be permitted at these times.

The order comes into force on June 3 and will run overnight from 8pm to 6am on an intermittent basis for a maximum of 18 months.

Advanced notice of the closures will be displayed before the start of the work.

For full details of alternative routes go to gov.wales/road-orders.