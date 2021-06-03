The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Simon Ingham, 30, a transport manager from Rogerstone.

When and why did you take up photography?

I am quite unique as a transport photographer. I have always had a keen interest in buses and coaches which led to working in the sector. I have taken thousands of pictures over the years of the bus/coach scene in south Wales, even getting some published in a book. The hobby mainly took off when I was 12 (18 years ago now) when I bought my first digital camera. I haven't stopped taking pictures since. My late grandmother Beryl used to take me on various bus routes starting from my home village of Rogerstone on weekends sparking my life long interest. Memories of such trips will last with me forever. We used to go regularly to Blackwood, Monmouth, Chepstow, Cwmbran and sometimes even as far as Oxford!

Why do you love taking pictures?

Capturing the present day scenes - it's great looking back on old photos and seeing what has changed.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

I love taking pictures of buses and coaches with Welsh Valley scenery. I love capturing busy town/city scenes too. Great if I can capture buses in pairs or more, plus old and new vehicles together.

What equipment do you use?

DSLR camera but impressed with camera phone technology for those 'spontaneous' must capture snaps!

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I honestly have lots. But there is one taken in Caerphilly of a Stagecoach Gold bus on the 120 service passing Caerphilly Castle with Daffodils and Welsh flags in shot.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love seeing other peoples pictures of the local area. There are very artistic people around. Would love to see more from the transport scene, though!

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it! It's a great hobby and keeps you off the streets (ok, perhaps not for me)!

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

The bus scene in South Wales back in the 80s and early 90s - before I took up photography.

Anything else you think we should know?

South Wales Buses in the Twenty-First Century: Variety in the Valleys - book published with many of my favourite images from across Newport and South Wales. I also have an Etsy shop where I have started to sell prints.