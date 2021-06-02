POLICE were called out twice to the scene of a brawl in Newport on Monday evening.

The incidents happened in Dolphin Street in the Pill area of the city.

Footage from the scene shows a number of people involved in the altercation in the street.

Jacob Richards-Powell, who was sitting in his van at the time, said that the situation had escalated "very quickly".

He explained that the incident "seemed like some sort of family dispute".

"Initially it sounded like a run of the mill street gathering, then it became a fist fight," he said.

"This brought out more than 40 people into the street."

Police officers arrived and Mr Richards-Powell said that he heard one office phone for backup.

Eventually the situation was calmed down.

"However as soon as the police left the scene erupted again," said Mr Richards-Powell.

"Within moments the police were called back and had to calm the situation further.

"I don't think any arrests were made - I was trying to eat my chicken."

After the police left a second time, eventually the situation calmed down.

"I think a majority of it was drama," said Mr Richards-Powell.

"A few hooks thrown about and a perfectly good pair of sliders wasted."

He praised the quick response of the police and said that they had managed to mitigate things from "erupting further".

However, he noted that communication was an issue.

"You could feel that officers were having a hard time trying to convey what they wanted people to do and that only made things worse."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a call regarding a disturbance in Dolphin Street, Newport at around 8.10pm on Monday, June 1, after a group of people were reportedly seen fighting in the road.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100191784.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”