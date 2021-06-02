FIVE Torfaen drivers have been fined recently for motoring offences in other areas of Wales.

TOMOS DAVID MILLETT, 20, of Coed Terrace in Talywain, Pontypool, was caught by a manned speed camera travelling 18mph over the speed limit.

Millett was caught driving at 48mph on the A40 Bwlch, in Powys, in a 30mph zone on March 1.

He did not attend Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 24, and the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure.

Millett was fined £275, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed four penalty points on his licence.

PAUL BELLEW, 55, of Trussel Road in Northville, Cwmbran, was caught by a manned speed camera on the A48 in Cardiff.

Bellew was caught doing 68mph on the 50mph section of the A48 Eastern Avenue at Llanedeyrn on November 29.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 27, the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure.

Bellew was fined £80, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

LEWIS HORLER, 19, of Sycamore Road in Sebastopol, Pontypool, was caught driving with less than 1.6mm of tread on his tyres.

Horler was driving at Midway Business Park in Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on April 11 with bald front tyres.

He was fined £200 after, at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 27, the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure.

Horler was also ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

STUART RICHARD MOSELEY, 43, of Richmond Close in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has been fined for speeding.

Moseley was caught in Cardiff driving along the A4161 Newport Road – a 30mph zone – at 35mph on November 7 last year.

He did not attend Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 25, and the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure.

Moseley was fined £220, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 in costs. He also had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

WOJCIECH MACYSZYN, 29, from Coed Glas in Cwmbran, was captured speeding in Cardiff.

On November 23, Macyszyn was heading southbound on North Road at 35mph in a 30mph zone.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 27, the offence was proven through the Single Justice Procedure.

Macyszyn was fined £115, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. He also received three penalty points.