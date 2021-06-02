NEWPORT City Homes’ redevelopment of the Cot Farm estate, in Ringland, Newport, has been completed.

The £7.5 million design and build scheme, created in partnership with Newport City Homes and Lovell, is situated on land at Hendre Farm Drive and started in 2018.

It consists of 55 one and two-bedroom apartments, two and three-bedroom homes and one bungalow, which were available for social rent.

Cot Farm is the first phase of a wider large-scale transformation programme set to bring a new lease of life to Ringland, which has been developed in close consultation with the local community. The project includes building 170 new homes in total and relocating Ringland Shopping Centre.

As one of Newport City Homes’ largest estates, Cot Farm has successfully helped to revitalise the Ringland area and ensures that residents can take pride in their community.

Alongside the new homes and enhanced community, Cot Farm created three apprenticeships and numerous job opportunities and work placements, providing local people with entries into the construction industry.

Lovell also hosted multiple training workshops and careers events for the local community and schools, including Coleg Gwent.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re delighted at the successful completion of the Cot Farm project in Newport. We’re very proud to have provided the local community with high quality, much needed new homes, as well as a thriving new place to call theirs and numerous jobs and apprenticeships.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Newport City Homes for the first time and contributing to this complex regeneration of the Ringland area.”

Matthew Davies, Executive Director of Development at Newport City Homes, said: “We’re so pleased to have welcomed 55 families into their new homes at Cot Farm.

“The Cot Farm development is the first phase of our regeneration masterplan for the Ringland community which aims to create an attractive, vibrant and modern place to live and work, as well as providing much needed affordable homes to meet the housing crisis.

“As part of our wider plans, which are currently being considered by Newport City Council, we hope to build a modern new shopping centre which will be close to other new services being brought to the area, including the Newport East Health Hub.”