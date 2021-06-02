A DRIVER caught speeding at exactly twice the limit when he was clocked travelling at 100mph on Newport’s Southern Distributor Road (SDR).
Luke Knight, 25, has been banned from driving and left with a bill of £640.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was travelling in an Audi A4 S Line on a stretch of the A48 where the speed limit is 50mph.
The offence on the SDR took place on July 3, 2020.
MORE NEWS: Man, 49, found not guilty of historical child sex abuse charges
Knight, of Bassaleg Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 days.
He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £40 surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment