TRAIN services between south Wales and Bristol have been disrupted after a person has been hit by a train.
All train lines were closed between Pilning in Gloucestershire and Severn Tunnel Junction whilst emergency services attend the incident.
They have now been reopened, although disruption is expected to continue until around 7.30pm.
Services between south Wales and Bristol may be diverted via Lydney.
A statement from National Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Pilning and Severn Tunnel Junction. Whilst emergency services attend the incident, all lines will be closed and trains will be disrupted.
"If you are travelling between Bristol and Cardiff Central, your train may be diverted via Lydney, increasing journey times by up to 60 minutes.
"We anticipate disruption will continue until 6.45pm.
"If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."
Trains between London Paddington and Swansea; and also between Penzance, Portsmouth Harbour, Taunton and Cardiff Central are also affected.
