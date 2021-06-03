A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KERRY VERONICA COLLINS, 54, of Commercial Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she was found guilty after a trial of public disorder.

She was ordered to pay £332 in costs and a surcharge.

AMY PEACOCK, 27, of Hereford Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two cars.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

FARHAT ALWAILY, 22, of Hammond Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bassaleg Road.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL GEORGE BUTLER, 77, of Panteg, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

BEN PAUL CANHAM, 32, of Yeo Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

GABRIELLE CHAMBERS, 19, of Llwyn Celyn Road, Llanover, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £389 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 in Queensway, Newport.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JODIE FORD, 37, of Clovelly Avenue, Steelworks Road, Ty Llwyn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

MARK WILLIAM LEWIS, 32, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pant Street.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

NICOLETTE MOGFORD, 42, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queensway.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN PEGLER, 38, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cormorant Way in Newport.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

LUCIEN TIMOTHY ROUSSELLE, 46, of Milton Hill, Llanwern, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Sycamore Avenue.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD WILLIAMS, 41, of Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Pontypool.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 49, of Clos Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hendre Farm Drive in Newport.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.