A BEDWAS pub could be closed after failing to follow coronavirus regulations.
The Bridge End Inn in Church Square was handed a coronavirus improvement notice by Caerphilly County Borough Council yesterday (June 1) for multiple breaches of the regulations.
The notice says the pub failed to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus. This included a failure to control the use of entrances, passageways, stairs and lifts and a failure to properly collect and store information in relation to contact tracing.
READ MORE:
- Plans for 37 homes at former Caerphilly police station site
- Caerphilly recycling centre booking plan debate fears
- 83 new Wales Covid cases confirmed - six days since a death
The pub also failed to ensure that customers were seated when ordering, being served or consuming food or drink.
The Bridge End Inn has been given 48 hours to make the necessary changes, after which point a further inspection will be carried out.
This inspection could see the improvement notice withdrawn, or further action taken. This could include a closure notice.