YOUNG learners in Wales can now explore and develop their careers skills and knowledge via a new digital ‘Minecraft’ world.

Called CareersCraft, the resource is now available for anyone with a games console, tablet or laptop to download, and it has had more than one million downloads through Minecraft Marketplace to date.

Maggie Wools, a pupil at Risca Comprehensive School, said: “It was a fun experience and great to discover and explore different careers through Minecraft. I think as pupils we would really benefit from using this in the classroom and sharing it with others in the school.”

A second pupil, Ferne Denmead, said, “It made me think about my future, but in a fun way!”.

The new computer game-like world, targeted at schoolchildren aged eight-13 in Wales, features six zones based upon different Welsh landmarks including the Senedd, Big Pit in Blaenavon, Caernarfon Castle, and Cardiff Coal Exchange.

Each zone is linked to areas of learning within the new Welsh curriculum and the resource is also available to all children in schools across Wales through Minecraft Education Edition, accompanied by lesson plans for teachers.

Players are able to explore the areas within the resource, completing a series of challenges and activities as they go.

They can learn about different careers in specific sectors and industries in Wales, develop their skills, and discover more about their own strengths and interests.

Careers Wales ran a launch event that included pupils from Risca Comprehensive School, who took a trip to Big Pit to demo CareersCraft, whilst taking in the sights of the museum.

Coran Jones, a teacher from Risca Comprehensive School, said, “CareersCraft ignited conversations about careers, aspirations and pathways.

“It’s a brilliant build full of interactive activities for the pupils that will definitely help them in the future.

“I’m looking forward to using the resource and bringing it into the classroom to share with my form class.”