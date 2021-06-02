YOUNG carers in Gwent have been involved in creating a new book based on their experiences.

It’s Cool to Care, written by young carers, has been launched by the Gwent Carers Regional Partnership Board to mark Carers Week, which takes place from June 7-13.

“The book will help young carers, teachers and others to show everybody It’s Cool to Care,” said a young carers spokesperson.

“You don’t have to be a young carer to enjoy this book. Anyone can read it and it will help get you thinking about young carers.”

Naheed Ashraf, regional carers programme lead at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said “Young carers have been phenomenal in writing this book. A wonderful and heart-warming story with colourful illustrations. A story with hidden life lessons and a meaningful message. It really is cool to care.“

READ MORE:

The book is set in a jungle, where young parrot, Jack, experiences some misadventures when looking after and protecting his little sister, Thelma. The story touches on themes such as love and care, danger, courage, acceptance and friendship. It illustrates how young carers are not alone and aims to provide them with confidence to support one another, along with the message that being different is a good thing.

Young carers provide an incredible contribution to society, and in Gwent, they are keen to ensure they are supported across various settings in their caring roles. They work in partnership with carers, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, local authorities, community health council and the third sector to support unpaid carers of all ages. Young carers have played an enthusiastic in designing and developing the book, and in encouraging parents and other professionals to join in.