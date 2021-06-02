MORE than three quarters of UK adults have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures.

Across the UK, more than 65.6 million vaccine doses have been administered between December 8 and June 1.

Some 39.5m people - or 75.2 per cent of UK adults - have had their first dose, while more than 26m people - 49.5 per cent of adults - have had both vaccine doses.

Health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock said: “I am incredibly pleased that over three quarters of UK adults have had their first dose. This is an incredible step forward in the largest and most successful vaccination programme in our history.

“Although we’ve come so far in less than six months since the world’s first authorised jab was given in the UK, our vital work is not done. We must redouble our efforts on the second dose to ensure as many people as possible have maximum protection.

“We’ve brought forward appointments from 12 to eight weeks for a second dose, and all over 30s are now eligible for the jab.

“I encourage everyone to come forward when the offer comes and play a part in getting us back to normality.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I want to pay tribute to everyone involved who has helped deliver the vaccine into arms at record speed - the NHS and care staff, volunteers, pharmacists, civil servants and more - this was truly a momentous national effort.”

The UK government has said it remains on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, as well as vaccinating all adults over 50 with both doses by June 21.

Secretary of state for Wales Simon Hart said: "To have reached the milestone of over three quarters of UK adults having had their first dose of a vaccine is a remarkable achievement.

"We have come impressively far in the last six months and my thanks go to all the dedicated and tireless individuals that have contributed their vital support to the national vaccine delivery effort.

"While we celebrate today, there is still work yet to be done as we increase our efforts to ensure that lives are protected. I encourage you all to come forward when called and help us continue on our journey back to normality."