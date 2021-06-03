A PLAN for a wind farm that can generate enough electricity to power 24,000 homes is being drawn up for a hilltop area of northern Torfaen.

Preparation work for a planning application for a site at Mynydd Llanhilleth is in its early stages, according to Pennant Walters, the renewable development arm of the Hirwaun-based Walters Group.

Up to 12 wind turbines, that could be 180 metres high are being considered, and the site could generate approximately 48MW (megawatts) of renewable electricity.

“We are working on the early proposals for a wind farm in the Mynydd Llanhilleth area,” said Pennant Walters managing director Dale Hart.

“We’re currently undertaking preliminary surveys in order to inform the proposals and have just submitted a scoping request to the Planning Inspectorate. This will help inform our early technical work as we develop the proposals for the scheme.”

“Wherever possible, we’re looking at how we can best align this project with existing and emerging carbon reduction targets set by Welsh Government, as well as seeking opportunities to contribute to the climate agenda, community benefit and supply chain at a local level.

“As part of this commitment, we will be consulting extensively with local residents and relevant stakeholders as we bring forward our application.”

The company sees the Mynydd Llanhilleth wind farm as a project that will help bring Wales closer to achieving the targets for renewable energy generation set by Welsh Government.

The proposals will be deemed a Development of National Significance (DNS) under current legislation in Wales, so an application would be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate Wales for consideration, before being decided by ministers.

The Mynydd Llanhilleth site lies inside an identified priority area for provision of renewable energy, and part of it is within Mynydd Llanhilleth Common, meaning a consultation in line with the Commons Act 2006 will also be undertaken.

Pennant Walters is encouraging anyone with an interest in the Common Land in this area to get in touch through the consultation process.

Further proposals for a second wind farm of similar size in Blaenau Gwent have also been announced at Mynydd Carn-y-Cefn.

Both projects will be brought forward at a similar time.