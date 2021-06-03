A PAIR of bungling burglars smashed their way into a cannabis farmer’s home with a lump hammer to steal his crop.

Aaron Boulter, 23, and Brandon Parfitt, 24, were arrested at the scene in the Rassau area of Ebbw Vale after targeting Gareth Taylor’s terrace property.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Boulter left two police officers “battered and bruised” after he lashed out by kicking them, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said the duo carried out the break-in during the early hours of the morning when they knew Mr Taylor was not at home.

READ MORE

Parfitt made "full admissions" in interview and his DNA was found at the scene.

Mr Roberts said: “Boulter became irate when he was being arrested and made threats to the officers.

“He kicked out at PC (David) Davies to his legs and, when the defendant was being put into the police van, he kicked PC (Chris) Paxton, connecting with his chest.

“When he was interviewed, Boulter told police how the complainant owed him money.

“Both were known to Mr Taylor as acquaintances rather than friends.

“The victim was growing cannabis and they had gone there with the intent of stealing cannabis plants.”

Mr Taylor was cautioned over producing the class B drug, the court was told.

Boulter, of Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Parfitt, of Hill Street, Brynmawr, admitted burglary and possession of a small amount of cannabis he stole from the property.

The offences took place on March 23, 2020.

Boulter had six previous convictions for 11 offences.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence in April 2020 for affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Roberts said that incident involved him threatening to kill his parents with a saucepan when they refused to give him money.

Parfitt had three previous convictions for four offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, battery and affray.

William Bebb, representing Boulter, said: “He has turned himself around since then.

“He has been asked to coach his son’s rugby team.”

Stephen Thomas, for Parfitt, said: “This was a crude and inept burglary and the victim’s absence was known.

“His best mitigation is his guilty pleas at the magistrates’ court.

“This happened a significant time ago and he has kept out of trouble since.

“He is a depressed and confused young man.”

Both men had been abusing drugs and alcohol.

Judge David Wynn Morgan blasted Gwent Police for their handling of the case which meant there was a 14-month delay in bringing it to court.

He said: “It’s a scandal. It’s pure laziness.”

Judge Wynn Morgan told the defendants: “The only reason you are not going straight to prison is because of the lapse of time.

“Had this been brought to court sensibly within a reasonable period of time, you would have both been sent down the steps into custody for a year.”

Boulter was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months, ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of a four-month curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Parfitt was also jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was made the subject of a four-month curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Both defendants will have to pay a £156 victim surcharge.