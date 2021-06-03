MORE than 30 new jobs are to be created at Magor Brewery.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev, are recruiting after a £70 million investment from the company.

This will increase the production capacity of the brewery with new equipment and team members.

The site currently employs around 500 people.

The jobs available range from roles in operations and logistics to more specialist roles including opportunities in automated engineering.

The company is also investing in its long-term apprenticeship programme with 12 new hires this year.

READ MORE:

Over the last six years, seven apprentices have completed the programme and now work as engineering team members, with four apprentices currently in different stages of the four year programme.

With the latest apprentice class to graduate the programme, the team also welcomed its first female automation engineer.

This investment and recruitment drive is part of an investment of more than £115million in Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I’s two major UK breweries in South Wales and Lancashire.

Magor Brewery, which brews beers including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light, is an important employer in the region, with 500 people working across the site which has been brewing since 1979.

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East said: “The Budweiser Brewing Group brewery at Magor plays an important role in the local community.

"I’m delighted that Budweiser are making such a significant investment which will increase the number of skilled jobs and apprenticeships.

"It represents a real vote of confidence in our community”.

Lloyd Manship, Brewery Manager at Magor Brewery, said: “We are so excited to grow our brewery team and to offer opportunities to more young, talented apprentices.

"When the brewery grows, South Wales grows with it, and these jobs are a sign of this progress. It’s an exciting time for our business, and we want to bring ambitious people on-board who can develop their careers.”

More details including on how to apply can be found here