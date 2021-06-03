BRITISH Transport Police have confirmed that a man has died after being hit by a train between south Wales and Gloucestershire.
The incident occurred between Pilning in Gloucestershire and Severn Tunnel Junction yesterday - Wednesday, June 2 - at 4.42pm.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by officers.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
The man's family have been notified.
READ MORE:
All train lines were closed between Pilning in Gloucestershire and Severn Tunnel Junction whilst emergency services attend the incident.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Pilning railway station on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:42pm, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers from BTP attended the incident along with other emergency services, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. "His next of kin have been informed and the incident is currently being treated as non-suspicious. "A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
A statement from National Rail yesterday said: "If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.
"You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."