A CRASH on the main road through Risca is causing chaos in the area this morning.
The incident seems to have occurred near the Texaco garage on Commercial Street, at the Pontymister end.
An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, three police cars and around 10 emergency service personnel are on-scene.
A police officer at the scene has confirmed that the incident was a collision.
There are reports that multiple vehicles have been involved, some ending up on the pavement.
Traffic is being diverted up Mill Street to Ty-Sign so people can access Risca.
Congestion in the area is already extremely heavy.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.