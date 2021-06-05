Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
Craig Murdoch, of Newport, has shared this picture of Milo, a Shitzu/Biscon Cross.
Jacqueline Wensley, of Ynysddu, shared this picture of Kyra, a boxer who is almost four.
Candice Hazell, of Newport, sent in this picture of five-year-old French bulldog Prince, who has been part of the family for more than three years.
Julie Mallett, of Rogerstone, shared this image of Harvey, a miniature labradoodle from Wentwood Labradoodles.
Julie Jones, of Newport, sent in this picture of her much-loved cat Ladysuisei.