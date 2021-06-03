PATIENTS in Gwent are set to benefit from a £2.3 million investment in hospital facilities to help cut waiting times for vital diagnostic tests.

A CT scanner and two diagnostic radiology rooms will be provided at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, as part of a £25m, Wales-wide investment in imaging equipment.

The aim is to ensure the NHS in Wales has access to the latest technology to help speed up the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases.

The money will upgrade vital technology and equipment, including MRI and CT scanners.

With many people unable to attend hospitals for imaging and diagnostic appointments during the pandemic, waiting times have increased across the UK.

Investing in diagnostic services across all health boards and NHS trusts is part of what will be a long term programme to help the NHS in Wales recover and improve patient care.

Cancer services will receive a significant boost, with new investment in CT scanners, gamma cameras, and MRI and fluoroscopy x-ray imaging rooms.

Hospitals across Wales will benefit, and the Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr investment will benefit patients across Gwent.

“It’s our priority to support the recovery of the NHS, and this is a first step to ensuring the health service has access to sufficient diagnostic capacity to deal with the people waiting as a result of the pandemic," said health minister Eluned Morgan.

“We aren’t out of the pandemic yet. Investing in the diagnostic national capital replacement programme and upgrading the equipment available to our incredible healthcare workforce is key to diagnosing, treating and caring for people as we move forward.

“This £25m investment will replace ageing equipment as part of our effort to ensure the NHS can respond to demand with resilient services.”