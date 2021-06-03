TWO robbers who mugged their victim of his iPhone, bank card and wallet were told they face long jail sentences.
Macauley Davies, 22, of Edison Ridge, Newport, and Daniel Jacobs, 22, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to committing the raid in Cardiff.
They also both admitted affray and fraud by using their victim’s contactless bank card at the Square Pizza Company in Newport.
Jacobs also pleaded guilty to fraud by using the card to buy scratch cards at the Spar store on Cardiff’s St Mary’s Street.
The offences took place on April 26.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, told the duo: “You face a prison sentence. The only question is for how long.”
He adjourned sentence to June 14.
Davies was represented by Gareth Williams and Jacobs by Owen Williams.
James Evans appeared for the prosecution.
Both defendants were remanded in custody.