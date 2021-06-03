TWO men have been arrested in Paris in connection with the alleged murder of Tomasz Waga.

Mr Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in the Penylan area of Cardiff.

Four men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Tomasz Waga

Mr Waga’s family have been updated in relation to recent developments in France and continue to be supported by South Wales Police family liaison officers.

DCI Mark O’Shea, senior investigating officer, said: “We can confirm that two suspects, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested in Paris following a coordinated operation led by South Wales Police Major Crime Officers, colleagues from the International Crime Coordination Centre and the National Crime Agency.

Police want to trace this car

“We are now working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the immediate extradition of the two men from France back to United Kingdom.”

Gledis Mehalla

Four other men remain wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga’s alleged killing.

They are:

• Gledis Mehalla, 19, last known address Cathays, Cardiff

• Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.

• Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff

• Ledjan Qevani, 33, last known address Tottenham, London.

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

Elidon Elezi

The Mercedes, which has links to the wanted men, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since.

Artan Pelluci

Detectives say it could contain vital evidence and help lead them to the outstanding suspects.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the whereabouts of Gledis Mehalla and the Mercedes.

Ledjan Qevani

All four wanted men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, north west London and Bristol.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.