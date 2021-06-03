IT is a week since a new coronavirus death was confirmed anywhere in Wales, the longest such period since last summer, between the falling off of the first wave and the beginning of the second.

And rolling weekly case rates for both Gwent and Wales have continued to fall, each recording a new 'low' since last summer, for the third day in a row.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 29, the latest available - is 7.5 per 100,000 people, and the Gwent rate to the same date is 4.4.

Rolling weekly case rates in all five council areas in Gwent, to May 29, remain below 10 per 100,000, with Caerphilly (1.1) having the lowest rate in Wales.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

There have been 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed today in Wales, six of which are in Gwent.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 212,928, including 41,827 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

More than 2,161,000 people in Wales have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and more than 1,150,000 have now had a second dose and thius have completed their vaccine course.

Blaenau Gwent (2.9 per 100,000) has, with Rhondda Cynon Taf, the joint fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 29; Torfaen (4.3) has the eighth lowest rate; and Monmouthshire (6.3) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (7.8 per 100,000) has the ninth highest rate in Wales, for the week to May 29.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 29 is 22.2 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 29 is 0.9 per cent. Newport (0.8 per cent) have the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Gwynedd - four

Conwy - three

Pembrokeshire - three

Swansea - three

Caerphilly - two

Newport - two

Denbighshire - two

Cardiff - two

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Torfaen - one

Bridgend - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Ceredigion - one

Powys - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Flintshire - none

Wrexham - none

Vale of Glamorgan - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 16

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.