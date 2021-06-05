THESE five men and one woman were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, assaulting an emergency worker and burglary.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Devon Morgan
Benjamin Thomas
Jake Miller
Callum Banton
A drugs gang who flooded the streets of South Wales with heroin were jailed for a combined total of more than 30 years.
The defendants, who trafficked £500,000 worth of drugs in just over four months, were brought to justice following a Gwent Police undercover operation.
The four and their prison sentences were:
- Devon Morgan, 22, of Campion Close, Newport, jailed for nine years.
- Benjamin Thomas, 22, of Fosse Road, Newport, jailed for eight years.
- Jake Miller, 19, of Loftus Square, Newport, sent to a young offender institution for nine years.
- Callum Banton, 22, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, jailed for seven years and six months.
Kyla Jones
A woman with a history of assaulting emergency workers is back in jail for another attack on a police officer.
Kyla Jones, 23, was locked up for six months for causing “a serious and painful injury” to a policewoman, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
The defendant, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, has left her victim “physically and emotionally affected”.
Rhys Abdi
A thief burgled a 74-year-old woman in a night-time raid and stole her pension money as she slept.
Rhys Abdi was high on drugs when he broke into her home in the Pill area of Newport and took £300 in cash from a tin beside her.
He was jailed for four years.