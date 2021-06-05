THESE five men and one woman were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, assaulting an emergency worker and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox 

South Wales Argus:

Devon Morgan

South Wales Argus:

Benjamin Thomas

South Wales Argus:

Jake Miller

South Wales Argus:

Callum Banton

A drugs gang who flooded the streets of South Wales with heroin were jailed for a combined total of more than 30 years. 

The defendants, who trafficked £500,000 worth of drugs in just over four months, were brought to justice following a Gwent Police undercover operation.

The four and their prison sentences were:

  • Devon Morgan, 22, of Campion Close, Newport, jailed for nine years.
  • Benjamin Thomas, 22, of Fosse Road, Newport, jailed for eight years.
  • Jake Miller, 19, of Loftus Square, Newport, sent to a young offender institution for nine years.
  • Callum Banton, 22, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, jailed for seven years and six months.

READ MORE: Killer left his girlfriend to die while he went out drinking with another woman

South Wales Argus:

Kyla Jones

A woman with a history of assaulting emergency workers is back in jail for another attack on a police officer.

Kyla Jones, 23, was locked up for six months for causing “a serious and painful injury” to a policewoman, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, has left her victim “physically and emotionally affected”.

MORE NEWS: Burglars smashed their way into cannabis farmer’s home to steal his crop

South Wales Argus:

Rhys Abdi

A thief burgled a 74-year-old woman in a night-time raid and stole her pension money as she slept.

Rhys Abdi was high on drugs when he broke into her home in the Pill area of Newport and took £300 in cash from a tin beside her. 

He was jailed for four years.