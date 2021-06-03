A 90-year-old man is in hospital after a crash between a car and a pedestrian this morning.
The incident occurred at the Pontymister end of Commercial Street, in Risca.
An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, three police cars and around 10 emergency service personnel were called to the scene.
A 90-year-old man sustained head injuries in the incident, but they are not thought to be serious.
Gwent Police are asking anyone with the information to get in touch.
A spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca at around 8.45am on Thursday, June 3.
“A man in his 90s has been taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution after sustaining a head injury, and his injuries are not thought to be serious.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the road has now re-opened.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100193531.
“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
