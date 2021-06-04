A ROUND-UP of drug driving cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
MATTHEW ERIC MACMILLAN, 23, of Goodrich Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
TYLER ROBERT BAMFORD, 25, of Waters Road, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
SHAQUILLE CURTIS, 26, of St Dials Road, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Caerleon Road in Newport.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
READ MORE: Burglars smashed their way into cannabis farmer’s home to steal his crop
ALEX SIMMONS, 40, of Glyn View, Old Furnace, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
MORGAN PARSONS, 21, of Heol Pant Gwyn, Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on the westbound section of the M4 in Monmouthshire on the Prince of Wales Bridge with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol his blood.
He was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.