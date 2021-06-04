A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court

BROOKLYN JAMES HEWITT, 20, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALESHA KASSIM, 27, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving on Lighthouse Road without a licence.

She was ordered to pay £100 in costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED ABDUL HADI MOHSIN, 30, of Dixton Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AUDREY RUTH MORGAN, 71, of Heathfield Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SERTAC DEMIRCI, 19, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD JOHN CHARD, 37, of Ronald Road, Newport, was banned from driving for nine months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS OLIVER JENKINS, 25, of Maesygwartha Road, Maesygwartha, near Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention on the A4042 near Penperlleni.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £325 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

CLAIRE HELPS, 43, of Woodside Road, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

She must pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE PRIESTLEY, 31, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted public disorder.

RAYMOND ROSE, 62, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a bicycle.

LEE CAROLINE HATHERALL, 36, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £910 in a fine, compensation and costs after she was found guilty in her absence of assault by beating.

JONATHAN DAVID MEADOWS, 50, of Alexandra Street, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £628 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH SILVERTHORNE, 31, of Neuadd Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £214 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gladstone Street.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUSSELL TAYLOR, 36, of Stelvio Park Drive, Gaer, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JANICE LORRAINE WOODS, 63, of Brynheulog Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JADE LANGLEY, 36, of Short Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON PAUL MORGAN, 56, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYMOND PRICE, 44, of Clos Ysgol Kemys, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £324 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and a licence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.