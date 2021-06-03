A FEMALE robber who targeted an elderly man was warned she faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Stephanie Jones, 41, admitted stealing money from her victim early last month.
The defendant, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, told Jones’ barrister Owen Williams: “She faces a substantial period in prison.
“This is a very serious offence because of the age of the victim and that it seems she took advantage of his past good nature.
“A custodial sentence is inevitable.”
Jones appeared in court via video link from Eastwood Park Prison.
Her sentence was adjourned until June 25 and she was remanded in custody.
The court was told how Jones was jailed for 40 days at Newport Magistrates' Court last week for the theft of a mobile phone.