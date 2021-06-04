A NEWPORT actress has joined forces with BAFTA-Cymru nominees to produce a short film.

Stacey Daly has performed in theatre and film but - for the first time ever - has written her own short film which explores love, loss and isolation amid the Covid pandemic and asks: "Who are we when no one's watching?"

Originally from Newport, the actor has been living in London but returned to her hometown ahead of the first national lockdown, and has been in the city throughout the pandemic.

Ms Daly said: “It was all a bit weird in London. It didn’t feel safe and - as my family live in Newport - I preferred to be there.

"People were frustrated and suffering, including people in the arts, as nothing was happening. It felt almost dystopian and I woke up every day feeling a bit like Groundhog Day.

"This got me thinking about mental health - lots of what I read focused on the elderly, but I thought 'what about younger people who are also struggling?' and that's when I started to write."

Without giving away too much BUBBLE will follow the story of strangers - Leah (played by Stacey and Daly) and Luke (to be confirmed) who connected online during lockdown.

The audience will act as voyeurs to a vignette of scenes that are intimately played out between them. Where that journey goes, to what extent and at what cost, will be left for the audience to decide.

BUBBLE will be directed by director, Luke Andrews and produced by Dan Harris, Focus Shift Films. Both are BAFTA Cymru-nominated.

All involved are working on the production for free, but a crowdfunding page has been set up to gather a 'small pool' of money to help with production costs and expenses. You can donate or read more about BUBBLE and the team here.

Money donated to BUBBLE will help cover costs to make the film set 'Covid friendly', contribute towards prop hire, help cover bills for shoot locations, and more.

The team plan to start shooting BUBBLE in July, and intend to enter it into film festivals - both in Europe and on an international level.

Among Ms Daly's past work is King Arthur:Excalibur Rising, Little Monster, and Wilderness.

To find out more, visit www.staceydaly.com