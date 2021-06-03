THE A4042 has reopened following an earlier two-vehicle crash at Llanover.
The road had been closed in both directions between Pontypool and Abergavenny following a crash at around 1.10pm.
No injuries were reported, and the road - between the B4269 and the Pencroesoped turn off - has now been reopened.
READ MORE:
- Locked Up: Gunman, money laundering duo, thug and thieves jailed.
- Female robber who targeted elderly man facing ‘substantial’ jail sentence.
- 90-year-old in hospital as pedestrian hit by car this morning.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A4042, near Llanover, at around 1.10pm on Thursday, June 3.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“The road has now reopened and no injuries were reported.”